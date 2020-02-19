Keep your clothes on, female entertainers

THE EDITOR: You want scandal? You want bacchanal? Here goes.

Would TT’s female entertainers be so popular if they kept their clothes on?

Is our sexuality not a gift from above, not to be flaunted before the world in skimpy attire?

Sex sells but entertainers do not realise that the mystery and magic of our sexuality is lost completely.

Look at the attire our female entertainers exhibit on stage. They leave very little to the imagination. Dirty old men love it.

So I ask again, would some of our female entertainers be so popular if they kept their clothes on? Maybe not.

Sisters, respect your body. Keep your private parts for your private partner. Only perverted grown boys like to see you naked.

It is cold in TT now. Keep your clothes on.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town