Carnival
Kamla hosts kiddies Carnival
Ken Chee Hing
47 Minutes Ago
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was on hand to have some fun with the youngsters. - Vashti Singh
Opposition Leader and Siparia MP Kamla Persad-Bissessar staged a Children's Carnival parade on Wednesday in Penal. Newsday South Bureau photgrapher Vashti Singh covered the event and brought back these images.
This youngster portrayed the traditional Carnival character The Midnight Robber. - Vashti Singh
Masqueraders from Penal Presbyterian ECCE enjoy themselves at the kiddie mas. - Vashti Singh
A masquerader representing St Brigid's Girls RC Primary School. - Vashti Singh
Who says toddlers can't have fun at Carnival? - Vashti Singh
These youngters from the band Some things Black and White, played their mas on stage. - Vashti Singh
This toddler was dressed to impress. - Vashti Singh
These students of Fyzabad ECCE School portrayed coconut vendors at the Siparia MP's Kiddies Carnival on Wednesda in Penal. - Vashti Singh
