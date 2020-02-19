N Touch
Kamla hosts kiddies Carnival

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was on hand to have some fun with the youngsters. - Vashti Singh
Opposition Leader and Siparia MP Kamla Persad-Bissessar staged a Children's Carnival parade on Wednesday in Penal. Newsday South Bureau photgrapher Vashti Singh covered the event and brought back these images.

This youngster portrayed the traditional Carnival character The Midnight Robber. - Vashti Singh

Masqueraders from Penal Presbyterian ECCE enjoy themselves at the kiddie mas. - Vashti Singh

A masquerader representing St Brigid's Girls RC Primary School. - Vashti Singh

Who says toddlers can't have fun at Carnival? - Vashti Singh

These youngters from the band Some things Black and White, played their mas on stage. - Vashti Singh

This toddler was dressed to impress. - Vashti Singh

These students of Fyzabad ECCE School portrayed coconut vendors at the Siparia MP's Kiddies Carnival on Wednesda in Penal. - Vashti Singh

