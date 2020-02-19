Fire scorch UTT in Jean Pierre k/o final

FIRE used a 20-9 run in the second half to defeat the University of TT (UTT) 37-21 on Thursday, in the final of the Jean Pierre Knockout Championship Division, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.

This was the last match in the Courts All Sectors Netball League before the Carnival break.

Adasha Norton led the way for Fire with 35 goals in 38 attempts, while goal-attack Pearl St John contributed two from six.

For UTT, Cameisha Leslie was the top-scorer with 16 goals from 26 tries, while Aaliyah Modeste (two from three), George-Ann Horsford (two from three) and Akilah Francis (one from six) were the other goal-getters.

Semi Final Results (February 13)

FIRE (28) – Adasha Norton 25/30, Pearl St John 3/3 vs OPEN CAMPUS (27) – Shaniya Morgan 21/26, Zakiya McKenna 3/6, Rehanna Ali 3/8; UTT (33) – Cameisha Leslie 23/33, Aaliyah Modeste 7/13, Akilah Francis 3/4 vs POLICE X (28) – Raquel Russell 19/25, Donessa Wickham 7/11, Jenice McIntosh 2/3.