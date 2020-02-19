Elite, South Arrows shoot to top spot

Podium finishers from this year’s Senior National Open Indoor Archery Championships. - DENNIS TAYE @ TTGAMEPLAN

ELITE and South Arrows Archery Clubs completed their National Open Indoor Championship as joint winners when action climaxed at the Central Regional Indoor Sporting Arena, Chaguanas, on Sunday.

Both clubs captured two gold and one silver medal each to top the six-team competition. Placing third was Central Precision while Academy, Points and Southern Bowtec Archery Clubs respectively rounded off the tournament’s finishers.

Elite’s Daniel Joseph and Reanna Churaman fired to pole position in the Recurve Men and Women’s divisions while South Arrows’ Nigel Garcia and Brieanna Ali, topped the archers of the Recurve Master Men and Compound Women respectively.

In other categories, Peter Kong (Academy Archery) won the Compound Men and Dexter Lallai (Central Precision) emerged victorious in the Compound Master Men.

Full Results

Recurve Men – 1. Daniel Joseph (Elite Archery); 2. Sherwin Franis (South Arrows); 3. Rahul Mahabir (Points)

Recurve Women – 1. Reanna Churaman (Elite Archery); 2. Sonia Thompson (Points); 3. Lisa Mahabir (Central Precision)

Recurve Master Men – 1. Nigel Garcia (South Arrows); 2. Kurt Meyer (Elite Archery); 3. Khalid Salamat (Central Precision)

Compound Men – 1. Peter Kong (Academy Archery); 2. Orlando Radix (Central Precision); 3. Hasmath Ali (Central Precision)

Compound Women – 1. Brieanna Ali (South Arrows); 2. Joanne Yates (Academy Archery); 3. Shanta Roopchand (Southern Bowtec)

Compound Master Men – 1. Dexter Lallai (Central Precision); 2. George Vire (Points); 3. Russell Edwards (Central Precision)