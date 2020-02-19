Defending junior soca monarch eyes another win

Reigning Junior Soca Monarch Sekel Mc Intosh. - ROGER JACOB

National Schools Junior Soca Monarch defending champ Sekel Mc Intosh is confident going into Thursday's final competition.

His mother Natasha Mc Intosh told Newsday she believes her son has a very good chance. She said he will be going into the competition excited, even though he is still to receive his $15,000 prize for his victory last year. His mother spoke at the draw for positions at the Ministry of Education, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain on Tuesday afternoon.

This year, the competition will be hosted by the ministry and the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation (TUCO).

The first prize in the primary school category is $4000, with $3000 and $2000 for second and third place winners respectively

In the secondary schools' competition, $7000, $5000 and $3000 will be given to the first, second and third place winners respectively.

Mc Intosh will be performing in the first position against two other competitors at the auditorium, Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain from 9.30 am.

Caribbean Prestige Foundation (CPF)–the organisation responsible for hosting the show in previous years, cancelled the event on February 7 on the basis that it wanted to restructure the competition. The organisation said details would be released in the second quarter of 2020.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia, in a release last week, said the competition was vital to students' cultural education.

Dylan Mohammed, one of the contestants in the secondary schools category, said his only aim is to do his best. Mohammed of St Anthony's College will be singing This is T&T in position six.

When asked his thoughts on the ministry's efforts to make last-minute preparations to host a junior soca monarch, he said, "I think it is pretty cool that they actually care and I really appreciate it."

Order of Appearance – Primary School category

1. Sekel Mc Intosh – Arima Boys' Government

2. Shasmeen "Sugar Princess" Mohammed – Exchange Presbyterian Primary School

3. Jayda Celestine – St Michael's Anglican Primary School Princess Town

Order of Appearance – Secondary School category

1. Jenniah Clement– Palo Seco Secondary

2. Adriana John– Rio Claro East Secondary School

3. Paris Coutain– St Joseph Secondary School

4. Petal Bernard– Holy Faith Covent Couva

5. Stephen Walcott– St Anthony's College

6. Dylan "The Mighty Mello" Mohammed–St Anthony's College

7. Sherissa Redhead– St Joseph Convert Port of Spain

8. Shane Shallow– St Anthony's College

9. Isaiah "Scooby" Craig– Marabella South Secondary

10. Shakir "Sackie D Artiste" Harewood– St Anthony's College

11. Destiny "D Star" Rattan– Sangre Grande Secondary

12. Francois "Young Veteran" Sylvester– St Anthony's College