Defence Force stretch lead atop Pro League

In this file photo, Central FC skipper Kevon Goddard (R) tackles Defence Force's Hashim Arcia during the TT Pro League match, at the Phase II Recreational Facility,La Horquetta, on Jan 28. - Daniel Prentice/CA-images

DEFENCE FORCE stretched their lead atop the standings in the TT Pro League too nine points, over Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, on Tuesday.The Army-Coast Guard combination notched a hard-fought 2-1 win over Cunupia FC, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. Winger Darius Ollivierra got a double for the league leaders, in the 61st and 83rd minutes, as Defence Force earned their tenth win of the season. Substitute forward Mikheil Peters pulled one back for the bottom-placed Cunupia, in second-half stoppage time. After 13 games, Defence Force have a tally of 32 points while Cunupia have amassed only eight points.

Cunupia have shown steady improvement, in terms of their discipline and tactical formation, during their debut season in the top-flight of local club football. But they show too much of a reliance on their experienced captain and striker Kevon ‘Showtime’ Woodley. Defence Force were comfortable winners on the day, even though it took a while for them to penetrate the well-organised Cunupia backline.Ollivierra had the first chance for Defence Force, after 18 minutes, with a low left-footed shot which went wide of Keston Malchan’s goal. Reon Moore and forward Brent Sam exchanged passes, but Moore sent his right-footed effort overbar, while Adrian Welch and Moore had a give-and-go before Welch skied his right-footer.Sam could not keep down his right-footed drive, after good work by Moore, and Moore took matters into his own hands, in the 40th minute, with a shot which was denied by Malchan. Eight minutes into the second half, Ollivierra made a move from the right and drilled his shot against the crossbar.And the constant pressure by Defence Force proved effective shortly afterwards when Ollivierra raced on to a squared pass from Moore to send his shot via Malchan’s body and into the back of the net. Woodley and Rudy James had opportunities to equalise, but they were unable to do so.Those errors were costly as Ollivierra took aim from 25 metres, and fired past Malchan, who was badly out of position.

Peters got a consolation item, when he headed home a good cross from the left by fellow reserve Donan Jervier.The other scheduled clash at Couva on Tuesday, between Police and Tiger Tanks Club Sando, has been pushed back to Thursday, from 6 pm, at Couva.