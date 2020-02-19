Dear Promoter tops COTT’s radio playlist

It was niceness for Aaron "Voice" St Louis and Kes' song Dear Promoter as it has topped a recent Copyright Organisation of TT (COTT) Top 20 radio playlist.

This was revealed at a COTT media conference Tuesday at which the list for the period February 6-12 was provided.

Marvin "Swappi" Davis and Ultimate Rejects' nostalgic Feeling it (Remix) was second place while Olatunji Yearwood and Destra Garcia's celebration of Carnival unity, We Are One (Festival Edition), was third.

Rounding out the top ten were: Kes' Boss Lady (Sign Me Up); Skinny Fabulous, Machel Montano and Iwer George's Conch Shell; Nailah Blackman's More Sokah; Swappi and Ultimate Rejects' Jumbie Head; Kes and Iwer George's Stage Gone Bad; Patrice Roberts' Carry On; and Nadia Batson's Fattt.

Other songs making the list were: Lyrikal's Rukshun; Machel Montano's Play Harder; Farmer Nappy and Lil' Bitts' Co-Sign; Hurricane and Machel Montano's Nice Man; Farmer Nappy's Fete Wid Meh Dahlin'; Destra's Rum and Soca; Skinny Fabulous' Up & Up; Patrice Roberts Is We; Super Blue and Ravi B's Omalay (Chutney Soca Nice); and Kes' Hello, which was released two years ago.

COTT noted that radio play does not include song rotation in fetes, bars, concerts, and competitions.