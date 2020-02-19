DCP Forde warns revellers: Leave weapons home for Carnival

DCP Jayson Forde. -

The police will not be accepting any excuses from people found with weapons of any kind this Carnival, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jayson Forde, as he issued a stern warning to spectators to enjoy the festivities without weapons this year.

Speaking at the weekly police media briefing on Wednesday at Sackville Street, Port of Spain, Forde said the police will be out in full force to maintain safety and security on the streets this Carnival and warned spectators to avoid carrying weapons.

He also reminded the public that the ban on glass bottles is still in effect and those found with the items could face penalties.

"You cannot convince a police officer that you are coming to a Carnival event with a weapon to enjoy yourself. You are coming to cause harm and mayhem. We have a zero tolerance policy to anyone found with a weapon intended for crime. We will lock you up.

"Why spoil your Carnival and get arrested only to see a magistrate on Ash Wednesday? Carnival is for revelry, for fun and freedom of expression, so come and enjoy yourselves but leave your weapons at home."

He said glass bottles can also be considered as weapons and warned revellers to adhere to the ban. Referring to Legal Notice 45 of 2020, Forde said anyone found within 100 meters of a Carnival event with glass bottles can be fined or arrested.

"What it (the Legal Notice) says in a nutshell is that there are certain Carnival events throughout TT is if anyone is found within 100 meters of said event, the police can take action against you.

"We are aware that glass bottles are one of the easiest kinds of weapons available for people. They can be used to strike, or broken and cut. It can take the life of several people. We have a zero-tolerance approach to anyone found with a glass bottle."

He encouraged people to pour their drinks out into plastic bottles to avoid breaking the law.