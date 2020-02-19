DCP Forde promises safe Carnival, welcomes visitors

DCP Jason Forde. -

With Carnival celebrations less than one week away, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Jayson Forde, on Wednesday welcomed tourists, and invited others who may be considering visiting, as he promised a safe and secure event.

At the weekly police media briefing at Sackville Street, Port of Spain, Forde who will also act as the Gold Commander for Carnival, said he was optimistic that this year's celebrations will be one of the safest in recent history. He said there will be a full deployment of officers from various arms of the protective services.

"We have between 95 and 98 per cent of our police officers available to patrol our streets and make them safe. We have intensified our partnerships with the TT Defence Force. We have drone capabilities, and we will be monitoring activities from our operations centres by way of CCTV cameras.

"I want to extend an invitation to our global neighbours, those of you who have not bought a ticket as yet to come to Trinidad to enjoy the greatest show on Earth. I want you to know that TT is open for business this Carnival as it promises to be another one of the safest celebrations you experienced."

Forde said, in the build-up to Carnival the police have been on alert and maintained a visible presence at events to give patrons a sense of ease as they enjoy the festivities.

He also said he has received favourable feedback from businesses and the public who have reported feeling safer this year.

"We are guaranteeing that masqueraders, businesspeople, road users and spectators will expect to see lines of police supported by the defence force and other members of the protective services."

Last year Police Commissioner Gary Griffith issued a stern warning to officers to be at work for Carnival Monday and Tuesday and promised to investigate errant officers who were away without leave.

Asked if he anticipated a full turnout this year, Forde said while there may be some absenteeism, all officers were expected to report for duty.

"The Commissioner used good sense by calling in the officers, speaking with them, and initiating investigations. He reiterated to them the need for civic-mindedness and commitment to country when we have tourists visiting and the need to provide protection for them.

"We expect to have a full turnout. You can plan your best and things can still go awry, but we have been having briefings, and the feedback we are getting from all divisions is that all officers are committed to come out and do their best."