Calypsonians ready for Calypso Monarch finals

Karene Asche and Duane O'Connor will sing in 5th and 11th position respectively. -

Setting the stage for others to follow is an honour, said Michelle Henry who will be singing in position number one in the National Calypso Monarch finals on Thursday. Henry will be followed by Dr Hollis “Chalkdust” Liverpool in second position. The show will be held at the Queen’s park Savannah and is scheduled to start at 7pm with each competitor singing two songs.

In an interview with Newsday after drawing for positions on Tuesday, Henry said she is happy with the number she chose.

“I am comfortable, confident and ready for Thursday night.”

Winston “Gypsy” Peters said he believes the future of calypso is in good hands.

“I got the number I wanted and it is all good. I think the competition is going good so far. I am seeing a lot of young people in the competition and that makes me feel even better.

“It makes me feel that my hard work is not going down the drain, because young people are taking note of what we are doing and getting up to the top.”

Terri Lyons said the night will be all about having fun.

“I am really shocked about the response I am getting with the song. I did not know it would have been like that. I didn’t even know people like it that much, so I thank God for that.

“I am just coming to have fun and I am not making the whole concept of a competition stress me out. I am taking it as it comes. On that day, I’ll do what I came out to do. I was hoping for position seven, but I am good with number eight.”

Defending monarch, Ronaldo London, will sing in position number 12.

The order of appearance is as follows:

1. Michelle Henry

2. Dr Hollis “Chalkdust” Liverpool

3. Kurt “The Last Badjohn of Calypso” Allen

4. Brian London

5. Karene Asche

6. Winston “Gypsy” Peters

7. Rondell Donawa

8. Terri Lyons

9. Heather “Heather Mac McIntosh” McIntosh-Simon

10. Sonia “Singing Sonia” Francis

11. Donald “Duane O'Connor” Duane O'Connor

12. Ronaldo London