Boy,11, buried

The 11-year-old boy who is believed to have taken his own life after his mother scolded him and sent him to bed for watching too many cartoons, was laid to rest on Wednesday.

The funeral, under Muslim rites, was held at the family’s Couva home and attended by the boy’s classmates, teachers and friends. Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh was also present.

On Monday night, the standard four student was scolded by his mother who told him he was staying up too late watching television. He was sent to his room.

He was later found unresponsive by his 13-year-old brother and taken to the Couva health facility where he was declared dead.

Four years ago, the boy’s 19-year-old brother was murdered and relatives said he has suffered with insomnia since. His mother said teachers started complaining that he was sleeping during class.