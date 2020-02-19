Baker goes after Tobago soca title

Michael Baker -

AT age 70, Michael Baker is the oldest finalist in tonight's NTSM-The Event Soca Monarch competition at Buccoo Junction Bar, Buccoo.

And he is not insecure about performing alongside his younger contenders. Ten finalists are vying for the title.

In fact, on his first attempt at participating in the competition in 2018, Baker placed third.

"I did pretty well according to comments on social media and from the members of the public," the veteran singer told Newsday.

Baker did not enter the competition last year but has returned with a cheeky ditty titled, Leave The Cat.

"I made a nice song this year. It is double entendre. If you listen to it generally, it is normal and healthy but, as in the old days with Sparrow (Slinger Francisco), Blakie (Carlton Joseph), Christo (Christopher Laidlow) and Lord Nelson (Robert Alphonso-Nelson), they will say one thing and mean something else."

Describing himself as a cultural activist, Baker observed innuendo is seldom used in calypso and soca compositions nowadays.

"But that is the little trick of the trade that is the kind of essence in calypso that is missing nowadays."

The dapper entertainer, known for his eye-catching outfits, said he was inspired to pen Leave The Cat after he heard reggae singer Prophet Benjamin's (Devon Samuel) hilarious tale about a cat that bit his hand over the Christmas season.

"He (Benjamin) was all over social media with it and when I saw the clips, I decided that this is really a nice topic to compose a song about. It kind of wake up something inside of me. So, I 'took down my guns' from the wall and I decided to write something."

Asked if he felt he could take the Soca Monarch title from last year's winner Nigel Ellis, Baker said calmly: "I don't know. At my age, I know there are certain days that belong to you. And if the day of the competition is not the day that belongs to you, crapaud smoke yuh pipe. All kinds of things could go wrong. But if that day belongs to you, they could do what they want. They eating out of your hands."

Ellis, stage name Mixed Chemicals, won last year's competition in his first attempt at singing professionally before an audience. His song was titled, All Noise.

A fixture on Tobago's entertainment scene, Baker became a household name in TT when he hosted Baker's Tobago Scouting Talent contest from 1994 to 2009.

Videos of the show's theme song, Come Discover Both Of Us, depicted many of the country's sites and it became an anthem for TT's culture and way of life.

"That grew on people through the courtesy of the people that was running the show."

Although the song was composed in 1979, Baker said it was not until 1994, when he started Baker's Scouting For Talent, that the song really gained traction.

"So, there is no way people could say they did not know it because it was on national television, the sponsors bought the time for me at prime time."

He added: "The programme was a household programme and it still is because I don't think a day passes when somebody don't say, 'Mr Baker, when are you going to start back the show?'"

Baker recalled ace Tobago-born pan arranger Duvone Stewart was the show's first winner. He recalled Stewart had only received $7,000 for his victory at that time.

"It is most unfortunate because after the first year the show kicked off, everybody else got a car. So, Duvone, whenever he sees me, will always say, 'Baker, you owe me a car.'"

Stewart is seeking his third consecutive win with BP Renegades in Saturday night's National Panorama Large Conventional Band final at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Born and raised in Mt Marie, on the same street as the island's prestigious Bishop's High School, Baker recalled that as a young man, he had shown an interest in culture and entertainment.

So, while he worked his day job as a lifeguard, his evenings were spent entertaining audiences with songs from his diverse repertoire.

Baker also recalled he was offered a scholarship on lifesaving in Wales which he ended prematurely.

"The weather was so cold, I decided I just not going back again."

On his return to Tobago, the father of two immersed himself in the island's culture and has continued to perform at some of the island's top hotels and recreational spots.

"I have done almost all of the hotels because that is predominantly where I have occupied myself."

Baker said he decided to enter the Soca Monarch competition to preserve some of the music of yesteryear.

"When people at my age enter these competitions, it reminds the older folks who may be in the audience of the genre of music that used to be, because it is calypso."

He observed soca is directed towards a younger demographic "who like the quick lyrics and high speed.

"It reminds me of the early days. There was a group in Trinidad that used to sing that style of music. It was not exactly calypso but it was well-appreciated and that is what most of the young people are directing their energies to. Because if you listen to a lot of the songs, they are not melodious."

While he believes there isn't anything wrong with soca, Baker observed years ago, more attention was paid to the nuances in music.

"Long time, you cudda whistle a melody and be happy. Nowadays, you can't do that at all. There are very few songs you can whistle a melody to and that is the sadness in the music for me."

The entertainer noted songs like Sparrow's Jean and Dinah and Melda exposed audiences to tonal qualities.

"Unfortunately, that kind of thing has gone down the drain. Times have changed. A long time ago, there was rock and roll and there was twist and bell-bottomed pants and it has all changed to what it is today. So, we have to accommodate change and appreciate what is happening for the youngsters."

However, Baker said young people interested in singing and entertainment must acquire the requisite skills.

"I always say in the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king. A lot of the young people just get up and do something. They have no idea of musical bars, beat or notes. They cannot read music."

He recalled in his youth "we were forced to play keyboard, guitar or some kind of instrument in the Boys Scouts or the Boys Brigade because all of the music around you was melodious.

Baker went on: "That is not done nowadays. You getting a rhythm and they chanting, as I would call it, to the rhythm. And it is quite appreciated by the young people."

He said his dream is for young artistes to be on top of their game.

Baker observed even steelband players are no longer taking three weeks to learn a song.

"They are now watching a score and running off the song one time. So, it is in the benefit of all and sundry to be musically inclined because when you are musically inclined you tend to not make wrong notes, more chord structures are injected into the recording you are making.

"There is melody and people who are listening to you with a musical ear would find that there is something that is inspirational and emotional that lifts your spirit to the point where life is worth living," he added.