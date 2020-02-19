ATTIC welcomes new Insurance Act

Member for Diego Martin North/East, Colm Imbert responds to oppostion question during the sitting of the House of Representatives on Monday afternoon. - Vidya Thurab

The Association of TT Insurance Companies (ATTIC) said it welcomed the recently passed Insurance Act. ATTIC in an e-mail response to Newsday on Monday, acknowledged the Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed in both Houses of Parliament (House of Representatives on January 31 and in the Senate on February 5) and is now awaiting ascension.

“In the debates in the House of Representatives, the Minister of Finance (Colm Imbert) stated that the Government expects to have the act proclaimed in February. Although for administrative reasons and fiscal period certainty, the industry would have preferred that the act be retroactively proclaimed from January 1, 2020. We support the proclamation of the act at the earliest opportunity.”

ATTIC said under the new act, the removal of the requirement for insurance companies to maintain a statutory fund has necessitated the implementation of a new basis for taxing life companies.

“We are pleased that after consultation a solution was agreed, which met the approval of all stakeholders. ATTIC welcomes the new act and is committed to working with the regulators and Ministry of Finance in ensuring the successful implementation of this historic act.”

Imbert in his Senate presentation last week reported that comments on the bill from ATTIC had been received and were forwarded to the Central Bank and a learned senior counsel.

“And at this time we don’t see any need to make any further amendments...because we think all matters have been adequately addressed.”

He also explained foreign insurance companies will no longer be allowed in this country and in order to carry on insurance business in TT after the act was proclaimed, which is expected in the next two months, people carrying on insurance business would need to incorporate themselves and register as a TT company. Imbert had said foreign companies would operate by having a branch in TT and would have to transition to a local company.