Arson attack on 'Riverdog' by ‘envious people’

A fruit stall vendor and a friend are hospitalised owing to an arson attack early Sunday when men fire-bombed his business at Indian Walk in Moruga.

Dwayne "Riverdog" Alleyne, 39, and his friend identified only as Peter remained at the San Fernando General Hospital with burns up to Wednesday evening. Alleyne received more burns than Peter. He has about 25 per cent burns across his body.

Relatives believed that envious people attacked Alleyne to kill him. Most of the burns are second-degree, they said.

A close female relative, who asked to remain anonymous, said he opened the wooden stall at the Moruga Main Road about three months ago.

He has been there "day and night" conducting sales. He lives nearby at Lou Lou Trace but has been spending nights in the stall.

She said, "They wanted to kill him. They envy him because he was building himself. He is not in any gang thing or anything like that. They fire-bombed the stall and just ran off."

The incident happened at about 3 am on Sunday while the men were asleep.

Alleyne told relatives that burns woke him up and he jumped into a nearby tub with water.

"He got most of the burns. He has burns to his legs and foot, hands and face. He is still not out of the woods yet. Doctors are still monitoring him. He may have to do therapy to walk again."

"People do not have any fear for God. People have turned their back against God. God says judgement is mine and that is why I am trusting Him. I trust in God, and justice will be served."

No one has been held and Princes Town police are investigating.