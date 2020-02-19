Alexander wins first stage of TTCF Road Race

TTCF Road Race winner, Adam Alexander -

ADAM Alexander (Raiders) powered to victory in the first stage of the TT Cycling Federation Road Race League, which pedalled off, on Sunday.

The experienced road racer conquered the Elite Open 110km distance, ahead of 41 other cyclists, in two hours and 37 minutes. Alexander beat to the line eventual runner-up Sidney Joseph (Heatwave Under-23) and third place Nathan Alexander (Evolution Under-23).

Rounding off the top five finishers were Dennis Ramirez (Raiders) and Tyler Cole (Team DPS Under-23) respectively. US-bound professional female cyclist, Alexi Costa (Heatweave) showed grit as she pedalled to sixth overall and first among the women.

Tariq Woods (Evolution) placed 16th in the Elite Open but topped the field in the Juniors division while, Roumauld Osmia Alexander (PSL) trailed closely behind. Southclaine’s Jarel Mohammed emerged the best Juvenile while Benjamin Mouttet (Breakaway) placed second.

Clyde Pollonais (Southclaine) also rode to victory in the Masters 60+ while Cyril Fook (PSL) and Ronald Crooks (Raiders) completed the top-three in that order.

Additionally, Alexander also rode to back-to-back wins at the second leg of the Track League which pedaled off at the National Cycling Velodrome, Couva, on Saturday. The former Team Foundation representative copped the Elite six-lap and Elite/Juniors 80-lap Points Race to sound a clear warning for the 2020 competitive season.

In the Women’s Open Keirin, Madonna’s Makayla Hernandez emerged victorious ahead of Kyra Williams (Vapor Wake), Phoebe Sandy (Madonna) and Alexia Wilson (Arima Wheelers) respectively.

In the Juniors, Rigtech Sonics’ D’Angelo Harris won the Keirin while Arima Wheelers’ Ryan D’Abreau and Kyle Caraby capped off the top three.

Other Results

Road Race League

Elite Open - 1. Adam Alexander (Raiders 2hrs 37 mins); 2. Sidney Joseph (Heatwave U23); 3. Nathan Alexander (Evolution U23); 4. Dennis Ramirez (Raiders); 5. Tyler Cole (Team DPS U23); 6. Alexi Costa (Heatwave 1st Women); 7. Maurice Burnette (Team DPS U23); 8. Kirston George (Heatwave); 9. Joshua Alexander (Raiders); 10. Mark Hosein (Heatwave); 11. Guy Costa (Heatwave); 12. Rodell Woods (PSL); 13. Sheldon Ramjit (Hummingbird); 14. Dillion Pierre (Heatwave); 15. Tariq Woods (Evolution 1st Junior); 16. Jabari Whiteman (PSL); 17. Adam Francis (Braves)

Masters 40+ - 1. Joseph Aaron Dowridge (Southclaine)

Masters 50+ - 1. Dirk Tidd (Raiders); 2. Wayne Singh (Hammertime)

Masters 70+ - 1. Godfrey Clyne

Track League

Individual Pursuit

Elite 4km – Dennis Ramirez (Raiders); Sheldon Ramjit (Hummingbird); 3. Rodell Woods (PSL)

Juniors 3km – Tarriq Woods (Evolution)

500m Time Trial

Juvenile Male – Raul Garcia (Madonna Wheelers); 2. Nigel Ali (Arima Wheelers)

Juvenile Female – 1. Phoebe Sandy (Madonna Wheelers); 2. Alexia Wilson (Arime Wheelers)

Junior Females – 1. Makayla Hernandez

Juveniles Keirin – 1. Aaron matas (Rigtech Sonics); 2. Raul Garcia (Madonna); 3. Dominic Maraj (PSL)

10 Lap Points Race – 1. Aaron Matas (Rigtech Sonics); 2. Raul Garcia (Madonna); 3. Dominic Maraj (PSL)