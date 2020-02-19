200 selected to tour President's House

President's House. Photo by - ROGER JACOB

Two hundred have won the opportunity to tour President’s House after they were selected from 732 applicants.

The draw was aired live on Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT) on Wednesday and was hosted by comedian Errol Fabien.

Guests will only be allowed to view the public areas inside President’s House.

Last year, President Paula-Mae Weekes made the announcement of the draw in her 2019 Christmas message to the nation.

Avonelle Keith was the first person to be selected in the draw followed by Kent Sampson and Nadia Mohammed.

President's House was formally reopened on December 17, 2019 after it was restored. The building had not been in use since part of its roof collapsed before the May 2010 general election.

Fabien reminded the selected guests, the draw was only the beginning of the process.

“When your names are called, that does not mean you are inside. We still have to do background checks on you.

“We are not sending transportation for you. You have to supply your own transport. When you win, you have to come yourself. If you think you can transfer to your neighbour, no, you can’t do that and you must be on time.

Participants were only allowed to submit one entry.

Fabien said it was only fair the basket with the entries be turned every time 50 names were selected.

However, between the second and third spins, one of the entries had to be discarded because it was not completed properly.