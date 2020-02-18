TTCB’s Age Group North South Classic returns

Price Club Supermarket owners, Mr. and Mrs. Shamshad Ali, centre, present TTCB president, Azim Bassarath, fourth from left, with a cheque for sponsorship of the Age Group North South Classic at NCC on Monday. - JONATHAN RAMNANANSINGH

A reintroduction of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Age Group North South Classic has attracted sponsorship from Price Club Supermarket to the tune of $83,960.

TTCB president Azim Bassarath was presented with the cheque by supermarket owner, Shamshad Ali, at the tournament’s launch which was held at the National Cricket Centre (NCC), Couva, on Monday.

For the first time, following the rich historical tradition of the senior North/South Classic, the age group competition will feature Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19s matches. The Under-15’s bowl off this year’s tourney on February 28 at NCC.

The return of the age group contest also aligns with the TTCB’s well-outlined programme of events designed to create a new platform for a generation of young cricketers.

According to feature speaker Bassarath, this initiative is integral to promoting growth and development of TT’s most promising cricketers, and by extension, the region. The senior North/South Classic has proven to be an invaluable stepping stone for selection to the TT team where the top cricketers got the opportunity to address the regional selectors.

“This will allow young cricketers to sharpen their skills in a competitive environment and claim a place in history which will be written for the first time. The success of the TTCB development programmes is not a secret and was recently emphasised with the inclusion of six picks on the West Indies team for the Under-19 ICC World Cup in South Africa,” said Bassarath.

The WI youngsters comprise of Jayden Seales, Leonardo Julien, Joshua James of Tobago, Mbeki Joseph, Avinash Mahabirsingh and Matthew Patrick.

“We are quite optimistic that the Price Club Supermarket Age Group North/South Classics will produce worthy candidates for future WI selection to follow in the footsteps of those who have gone before them,” he added.

At the launch, the TTCB boss assured his fraternity would continue to lay the groundwork for producing successful Red Force cricketers with the support of its network of stakeholders who have a genuine interest in empowering and developing the nation’s young people.

Also delivering remarks was national player Rayad Emrit, who previously played in a senior North South Classic. Emrit, who is currently competing in the north zone senior division with TT Police Service team, urged the young players to capitalise on this opportunity to play in such a prestigious national tournament.

“As one of the cricketers who participated in a North South Classic, it changed my life forever. You kids have an opportunity to be a part of something I was not, at this age. So make full use of it. I guarantee if you have good performances in a North South game you’re definitely going to play for TT. That’s the ultimate goal and then represent the maroon (WI),” Emrit stated.

Meanwhile, TTCB marketing and sponsorship committee chairman Rajendra Mangalie, credited his team’s hard work towards unearthing new sponsors for local developmental tournaments.

In 2019, the committee attained sponsorship from Koyash Enterprise Limited to finance the senior North/South Classic. They also attracted the services of Namalco Pavers who led sponsorship for the Under-23 Zone Cup Tournament.

For the year thus far, Mangalie’s team has gotten Scotiabank on board to offset the Under-13 and Under-15 zonal competitions and while Price Club Supermarket’s becomes their latest sponsor addition. He noted the TTCB is currently looking for help to aid with the National League, T20 fiesta and its inaugural Over-40 T20 tournament, all scheduled for later this year.

“Most of the important programmes organised by the TTCB depend on the goodwill and assistance of the business community. It helps TTCB provide opportunities for boys and girls as they would not have a stage to perform. It’s important the corporate sector takes advantage of the tax incentives offered by the government to give generously towards sports activities in TT,” explained Mangalie.

Also present at the launch was TTCB operations manager Dudnath Ramkessoon, executive member Anderson Ramdath, national senior cricketers Khary Pierre and Imran Khan, Price Club owners Mr. and Mrs. Shamshad Ali, HR/communications specialist Rianna Pancham-Sony and national coaches David and Kelvin Williams.

Age Group North South Fixtures

U-15 February 28

U-17 April 3

U-19 May 6

U-13 June 5