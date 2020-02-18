TTAL searches for auditor after JSC scolding

Opposition Senator Wade Mark -

After an admonishment for its lack of accounting for public funds – $54m for the last three fiscal years – the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) on Sunday began its search for an internal auditor. TTAL began advertising the position with all interested candidates asked to submit resumes by March 1.

The internal auditor will be expected "to independently and objectively evaluate the organisation's operations and to establish, maintain and monitor an effective system of internal controls for the agency."

TTAL said "the internal auditor ensures the agency is complying with relevant laws and statutes, corporate governance best practices and operating in an ethical manner."

The criticism of TTAL came at a February 10 sitting of the Joint Select Committee on State Enterprises.

Parliamentary committee member Wade Mark had strong words for TTAL at the sitting declaring, "Public accountability is extremely serious business...You are going forward but have no system of accountability for public money. That is inexcusable.”

Speaking with Newsday on Monday, Mark said he was pleased TTAL was taking the steps to rectify the stituation that it assured the JSC it would.

"We had this public hearing and one of the things they said it would do, they gave an undertaking that by March 20, 2020 they will have on-board an internal auditor. They did give an undertaking that...what they could not have done for two years, they would do in a few days. So, we are looking forward to an internal auditor and an internal function to be established by the Tobago Tourism Agency. We are very happy they are committing to their obligations because you want to know how the money is being spent."

Asked whether it was an indictment against TTAL that they needed to be reprimanded before acquiring an auditor to improve accountability, Mark added, "I'm not going to get into an indictment but our responsibility is to help all the agencies that come before us so they can improve their efficiency, their efficacy and provide value for money for whatever they are doing for the people of TT. We are there to help and assist to be more efficient in the utilisation of state funds."

Calls to TTAL CEO Louis Lewis for a comment on Monday went unanswered.