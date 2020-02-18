TT U-20 women footballers whip Puerto Rico

TT Under-20 women football team rebounded from their opening 4-1 training match loss to Dominican Republic on Friday to defeat Puerto Rico’s Under 20s 3-0 in Santo Domingo on Monday evening.

A hat-trick from captain Afiyah Cornwall did the job for the TT side who produced an improved showing as preparations continues ahead of their opening CONCACAF Under 20 Women’s championship match against St Kitts/Nevis on February 22.

Cornwall struck in the 18th, 19th and 36th minutes.

The TT team are expected to face semi-professional women’s team Abril LDF on Wednesday.