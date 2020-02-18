TT to compete at UANA Swimming Cup

A 14-member swim team will represent TT at the UANA (Swimming Union of the Americas) Swimming Cup 2020 in Lima, Peru.

The team will leave Trinidad on Wednesday and are set to return on Monday.

Included in the squad are Aqeel Joseph (boys 15-17 age group) and Jahmia Harley (girls 15-17).

Nikoli Blackmann, Akash Singh (boys 13-14), Joy Blackett, Amelia Rajack and Lyla Browne (girls 13-14) are also listed in the squad, as well as Atiyah Walter, Ludmilla Guenther, Shauna Nelson, Kelsey Redman (girls 11-12), Shaelen Reece, Jacob Cox and Anpherne Bernard (boys 11-12).

Mosi Denoon will serve the dual role as coach/manager.