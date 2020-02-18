Soca cruise to replace Machel Monday

BLUSHING GROOM: A blushing Machel Montano teases the crowd as he is about to say I do, for the second time, to his wife Renee on stage in a ceremony officiated by Pastor Clive Dottin. - Ayanna Kinsale

Machel Monday is no more. Done, dusted and placed on the Carnival shelf. But hang on, he's not yet finished.

At the last Machel Monday fete at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Montano announced that a cruise event will replace his popular Machel Monday show. He told patrons that from 2021 the event will be an international soca cruise.

Montano also hinted Jamaican dancehall artistes Buju Banton and Vybz Kartel may guest perform at the inaugural cruise next year. The cruise is a collaboration with Tribe mas band. He gave no other details.

Thousands gathered at the stadium, dressed in white, ready to take the last jump with the veteran soca mega star. Many also gathered to witness the second ceremony of Montano and his wife, Renee Butcher. They were married on Valentine’s Day at the Red House, Port of Spain. Montano said the second wedding ceremony was the celebration of his union.

The two ceremonies were officiated by Pastor Clive Dottin. There were scintillating performances from Machel and an all star line-up of performers. The show began at 9.20 pm with a performance to kick off the celebration of love by queen of bacchanal Destra Garcia.

By 10.15 pm Montano entered the stage and delivered a performance as if it was really his last. This was right before right before he announced his plans to take his signature event to the seas. Many didn’t seem surprised by his announcement half an hour into his performance.

During his performance, Montano reminisced on his days with Xtatik to the Monk Monte evolution, HD family and double M. He said this rebranding was just another chapter of his 36-year musical journey