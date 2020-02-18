Red Cross crowns its kiddie mas King and Queen

Red Cross Children's Carnival Queen runner up Aniya Sealey with Red Cross Society head Jill De Bourg. PHOTO COURTESY MARIAN BRADSHAW - Marian Bradshaw

The Red Cross Society has announced the winners in this year's Red Cross Children's Carnival parade which took place on Saturday. According to the release, Bianca Perkins was crowned Queen of Carnival for her costume Beauty and the Beast - the pollution battle. from the band Rosemary Perkins.

Placing second was Aniya Sealey with her portrayal Phoenix Rising from the Ashes from the band Spoilt Rotten Kids. Kiddies King of Carnival was Enzi Davis with his portrayal This Dragon Can Dance from the band Spoilt Rotten Kids. Placing second was Merrick Barnes for his costume The Majestic Court Jester from the band Classic Productions. Band of the Year was awarded to Zabapique Productions with their portrayal Side by Side We Stand.