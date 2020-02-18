News Photos: Machel Monday- The Wedding Kalifa Sarah Clyne An Hour Ago Pastor Clive Dottin officiates The Wedding at Machel Monday, Hasely Crawford Stadium. Photo- - Ayanna Photographer Ayanna Kinsale captured these moments at the final Machel Monday held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on February 17. A shot of the crowd at Machel Monday. Photo- - Ayanna Kinsale Machel Montano and Destra Garcia perform at Machel Monday, The Wedding, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. Photo- - Ayanna Kinsale Drupatee performs at Machel Monday, The Wedding Hasely Crawford Stadium. Photo- - Ayanna Kinsale Parents Elizabeth Montano and Ken Butcher place crowns on Renee and Machel at Machel Monday, The Wedding Hasely Crawford Stadium. Photo- - Ayanna Kinsale Machel and his wife Renee share a kiss at Machel Monday, The Wedding Hasely Crawford Stadium. Photo- - Ayanna Kinsale Machel and his wife Renee share a kiss at Machel Monday, The Wedding Hasely Crawford Stadium. Photo- - Ayanna Kinsale Machel and his wife Renee share a kiss at Machel Monday, The Wedding Hasely Crawford Stadium. Photo- - Ayanna Kinsale Pastor Clive Dottin officiates The Wedding at Machel Monday, Hasely Crawford Stadium. - Ayanna Kinsale Pastor Clive Dottin officiates The Wedding at Machel Monday, Hasely Crawford Stadium. - Ayanna Kinsale
