N Touch
News

Photos: Machel Monday- The Wedding

Pastor Clive Dottin officiates The Wedding at Machel Monday, Hasely Crawford Stadium. Photo- - Ayanna
Pastor Clive Dottin officiates The Wedding at Machel Monday, Hasely Crawford Stadium. Photo- - Ayanna

Photographer Ayanna Kinsale captured these moments at the final Machel Monday held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on February 17.

A shot of the crowd at Machel Monday. Photo- - Ayanna Kinsale

Machel Montano and Destra Garcia perform at Machel Monday, The Wedding, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. Photo- - Ayanna Kinsale

Drupatee performs at Machel Monday, The Wedding Hasely Crawford Stadium. Photo- - Ayanna Kinsale

Parents Elizabeth Montano and Ken Butcher place crowns on Renee and Machel at Machel Monday, The Wedding Hasely Crawford Stadium. Photo- - Ayanna Kinsale

Machel and his wife Renee share a kiss at Machel Monday, The Wedding Hasely Crawford Stadium. Photo- - Ayanna Kinsale

Machel and his wife Renee share a kiss at Machel Monday, The Wedding Hasely Crawford Stadium. Photo- - Ayanna Kinsale

Machel and his wife Renee share a kiss at Machel Monday, The Wedding Hasely Crawford Stadium. Photo- - Ayanna Kinsale

Pastor Clive Dottin officiates The Wedding at Machel Monday, Hasely Crawford Stadium. - Ayanna Kinsale

Pastor Clive Dottin officiates The Wedding at Machel Monday, Hasely Crawford Stadium. - Ayanna Kinsale

Comments

"Photos: Machel Monday- The Wedding"

More in this section