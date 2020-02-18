N Touch
News

Photos: Junior Kings and Queens

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS
Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

On Sunday the National Carnival Committee hosted the Junior Kings and Queens competition at Adam Smith Square. Photographer Jeff K. Mayers captured these moments.

A junior queen for Jo' Mas and Associates plays Crochet by Storm during the NCC Junior Kings and Queens competition at Adam Smith Square, Port of Spain. Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Photo- - JEFF K MAYERS

Comments

"Photos: Junior Kings and Queens"

More in this section