News Photos: Junior Kings and Queens Kalifa Sarah Clyne 47 Minutes Ago On Sunday the National Carnival Committee hosted the Junior Kings and Queens competition at Adam Smith Square. Photographer Jeff K. Mayers captured these moments. A junior queen for Jo' Mas and Associates plays Crochet by Storm during the NCC Junior Kings and Queens competition at Adam Smith Square, Port of Spain.
"Photos: Junior Kings and Queens"