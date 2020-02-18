Photos: Junior Calypso Monarch

A well-dressed Atiya Lynch singing, If You Can. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Sharissa Camejo was crowned the 2020 Junior Calypso Monarch after she bested 15 other finalists at the Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah on Monday. This was Camejo's second visit to winner's row, having won the title four years at age 14. Newsday photographer Sureash Cholai covered the finals and brought back these images.