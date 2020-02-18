N Touch
News

Photos: Junior Calypso Monarch

A well-dressed Atiya Lynch singing, If You Can. - SUREASH CHOLAI
A well-dressed Atiya Lynch singing, If You Can. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Sharissa Camejo was crowned the 2020 Junior Calypso Monarch after she bested 15 other finalists at the Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah on Monday. This was Camejo's second visit to winner's row, having won the title four years at age 14. Newsday photographer Sureash Cholai covered the finals and brought back these images.

Faith Haywood placed 11th with, Restore My Beauty. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Caleb Hinds sings, Be the Change. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Naomi Sinnette sings, Damaged Children. - SUREASH CHOLAI

A dapper Josiah Jordan, was clearly a crowd favourite with his song Download a Conshunz. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Aaliyah Hinds delivered a powerful performance of her thought-provoking song A Child Bride. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Joshua Hinds sang his song Luv Up Meh Culture. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Mitchila Williams sings Warriors at the finals. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Kerston Miller gave a spirited performance. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Annalise Emmanuel placed 7th with her song Zessa Man. - SUREASH CHOLAI

A'Janae King Fraser gave a good account of herself with her song Tempted and Tried. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Cayla Allen sang Smile onstage even as the rains fell and interrupted her performance. - SUREASH CHOLAI

CHAMPION: 2020 Junior Calypso Monarch Sharissa Camejo performs on stage on Monday at the Queen's Park Savannah. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Ta'zyah O'Connor, son of former National Calypso Monarch Duane O'Connor, placed second in the competition. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Kai-Anthony Salazar placed third on the day. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Bethany Lightbourne performs onstage at the finals. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Comments

"Photos: Junior Calypso Monarch"

More in this section