Photos: Junior Calypso Monarch
Ken Chee Hing
2 Hrs Ago
A well-dressed Atiya Lynch singing, If You Can. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Sharissa Camejo was crowned the 2020 Junior Calypso Monarch after she bested 15 other finalists at the Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah on Monday. This was Camejo's second visit to winner's row, having won the title four years at age 14. Newsday photographer Sureash Cholai covered the finals and brought back these images.
Faith Haywood placed 11th with, Restore My Beauty. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Caleb Hinds sings, Be the Change. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Naomi Sinnette sings, Damaged Children. - SUREASH CHOLAI
A dapper Josiah Jordan, was clearly a crowd favourite with his song Download a Conshunz. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Aaliyah Hinds delivered a powerful performance of her thought-provoking song A Child Bride. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Joshua Hinds sang his song Luv Up Meh Culture. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Mitchila Williams sings Warriors at the finals. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Kerston Miller gave a spirited performance. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Annalise Emmanuel placed 7th with her song Zessa Man. - SUREASH CHOLAI
A'Janae King Fraser gave a good account of herself with her song Tempted and Tried. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Cayla Allen sang Smile onstage even as the rains fell and interrupted her performance. - SUREASH CHOLAI
CHAMPION: 2020 Junior Calypso Monarch Sharissa Camejo performs on stage on Monday at the Queen's Park Savannah. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Ta'zyah O'Connor, son of former National Calypso Monarch Duane O'Connor, placed second in the competition. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Kai-Anthony Salazar placed third on the day. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Bethany Lightbourne performs onstage at the finals. - SUREASH CHOLAI
