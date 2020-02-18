Over $31,000 donated to Heroes Foundation

Kalifa Duncan, left, McDonald’s market manager hands over the Great Day cheque to former CEO Najette Abraham and incoming CEO Lawrence Arjoon of The Heroes Foundation. -

THE Heroes Foundation received $31,000 following the McDonald’s Great Day campaign which used all the sales from its most iconic burger – the Big Mac, to donate to TT’s youth.

Kalifa Duncan, market manager of McDonald’s TT said hundreds of people partook in festivities across the four McDonald’s restaurants by purchasing Big Macs last November. The sales surpassed the previous record of 1,000 Big Macs sold, said a media release.

“This year we sold 1,205 Big Macs which is a slight increase from the 2018 campaign. We are extremely excited to see more and more participation in this cause. We believe the needs of our youth should be in the foremost of our thoughts,” Duncan said in the release.

Najette Abraham, outgoing chief executive officer of The Heroes Foundation said funding the Big Brother/Big Sister mentorship programme is important as it is for youths who particularly need guidance. She said, “We believe that by giving our youths the opportunity to participate in initiatives which they may not have experienced otherwise is a way to enhance skills, develop cultural change and contribute to society.”

The Big Brothers/Big Sisters programme works alongside the Youth Development Programme which operates Heroes Clubs in 15 secondary schools and one primary school.

The cheque to The Heroes Foundation was handed over on February 7.

Duncan said, “McDonald’s TT would like to thank members of the public, its customers and supporters who supported the 2019 Great Day campaign. Our crew and staff are proud to help make our communities a better place for youth and families”