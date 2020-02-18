Contractors union: Lake Asphalt facing closure

Lake Asphalt workers staged an early morning protest outside the company's compound, La Brea. -

Amid unconfirmed reports that Lake Asphalt does not have money to keep the company operational after Carnival, workers of the state-owned company staged a vociferous protest outside the La Brea compound on Tuesday morning.

The placard-toting workers led by the president general of the Contractors and General Trade Union (CGWTU), Joseph Phillip, called on the Prime Minister and Energy Minister Franklin Khan to state clearly what is the company’s economic position.

Emphasising that they were not engaged in a “political protest” but a “bread and butter” protest, the workers nevertheless told the Government if they “closed the gates of LATT our fingers will talk.”

Phillip made no secret of the fact that he is a member of the People’s National Movement (PNM), but declared,” the PNM says they red and ready but the pitch black and we will turn our back.”

He accused the board and management of mismanaging the money in LATT’s coffers spending on "hair-brained" projects without proper technical guidance. “They spent it (money) like a river running to the point where we are not sure we will have work after Carnival. We want somebody to tell us why.”

Rayburn Noble, chairman of the LATT branch of CGWTU, said, “When the board was appointed in 2016, it is our understanding they met over US$275 million in operating capital. Today, they are saying they are not sure they can make wages come March.”

An attempt by PNM councillor for La Brea Gerald Debisette, a former Lake Asphalt worker to reassure colleagues that, “nobody will be going home,” sparked outrage by the protesters and an end to his address.

Before being “kindly asked to leave”, Debisette who retired from the company last year after almost 40 years service, said LATT was the heartbeat of La Brea.“I bring word from the PNM Government that nobody will be going home. That is guaranteed,” he said to shouts of “that is propaganda. We want to hear it from the Minister of Energy.” Debisette did not say what was the source of his statement.

He continued that an inter-ministerial team comprising the ministers of energy, trade and industry and finance was put together to address the LATT issue.

LATT CEO Roger Wiggins said he would issue a statement but had not done so as of 5 pm. Calls to Khan, the line minister for LATT, went unanswered.