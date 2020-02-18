Missing taxi driver’s body found in Cunupia river

The body of a man, who had been reported missing, was found in a river in Cunupia on Monday afternoon. Police said the body of Roderick Harewood was found floating face down in the river off Penn Trace, by a gardener just after 2 pm.

Cunupia Police along with officers from the Central Division CID went to the scene along with the district medical officer ordered Harewood’s body removed to the Forensic Science Centre for autopsy.

Police said Harewood worked as a private-hire taxi driver in the area and his car, was found with bullet holes and bloodstains on Sunday night. No motive has been established for his murder but police suspect it may have been a robbery gone wrong.