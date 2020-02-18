Hinds cursing accused to know fate March 6

Fitzgerald Hinds

Beetham Gardens community activist Anderson Wilson will now know his fate on March 6 on a charge of using obscene language to the annoyance of Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds in 2018.

A ruling in the matter was expected on Tuesday but Port of Spain magistrate Sarah De Silva said she was not ready with her decision. She set March 6 as the new date for her ruling. If convicted, Wilson faces a fine of $200 or 30 days imprisonment.

When he appeared in January, at the close of the prosecution's case against him, Wilson was called on to answer to the charge after being told that there was sufficient evidence against him to do so. De Silva told him he can choose to remain silent or go into the witness box and testify, as well as call witnesses on his behalf.

Wilson said he remained silent, and will not be calling witnesses. Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, George Busby, is prosecuting. At the last hearing, Wilson’s attorney, Darren Mitchell, said they will be relying on the alleged utterances of his client, adding that the case for the defence was also closed and there will be “absolutely” no closing submissions.

Hinds was among the witnesses who testified at the trial. In his testimony, Hinds said he felt “insulted, affronted, threatened by and annoyed with the obscenity and disrespect shown” to him by Wilson on August 14, 2018, when he went into the Beetham Gardens area to assist residents affected by flooding.

On that day, Hinds and local government councillor Akil Audain were touring areas of the Beetham community affected by heavy rain.

The two were speaking to residents on 16th Street when they were confronted by a group of men, who kicked water on them and after confronting the group, they had to flee as the men, who were armed with buckets, chased after them.

Wilson is alleged to have said, “For 56 years, the PNM did nothing for f***ing Beetham. Hinds is only promise you making, you doing nothing for the f***ing people.”

Also charged in relation to the water-throwing incident was another resident Richard “Snake” Marcelle, a worker with the Port of Spain City Corporation’s drainage department. Marcelle pleaded guilty to using obscene language and assault and was fined $100 and $300 respectively.