5 out of 150 tested positive for DUI after Machel concert

File photo.

More drivers seem to be complying with road safety rules as a major police exercise only netted five out of 150 for driving under the influence of alcohol after the Machel Monday concert.

The roadblock which took place along the east-bond lanes of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, in El Socorro between 1.30 am and 5 am, also nabbed two drivers using their vehicles without headlights, according to a release from the police on Tuesday.

Officers of the Highway Patrol Road Policing Task Force under the guidance of acting ACP Odette Lewis and Supt Gordon carried out the exercise. Police are urging drivers to continue to designate a driver and adhere to all road safety rules.