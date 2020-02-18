Connection, Crown Trace defeat Cap Off Youths

Members of the W Connection Under-18 team -

W CONNECTION and Crown Trace registered victories over Cap Off Youths B and Cap Off Youths respectively, as the 20th annual Carapichaima Youth Football Super League continued at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Saturday.

Connection held off a late charge from Cap Off Youths (B) to prevail 3-2, in an Under-18 contest.

Akil Gordon notched a hat-trick, with goals in the fifth, 15th and 25th minutes. Cap Off Youths (B) replied with a pair from Jurel La Touche, in the 49th and 55th.

It was different circumstances in the second match, featuring Crown Trace and Cap Off Youths.

In the Under-16 division, Crown Trace fought back from two goals down to earn a 3-2 win.

Anthony Mohammed (34th and 36th) gave Cap Off Youths a 2-0 lead but Crown Trace responded with items from John-Pierre Reyes (45th), Tyrik Trotman (51st) and Christian Brown (55th).