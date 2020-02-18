Boy,11, dies after scolding for watching too many cartoons

An 11-year-old boy is believed to have taken his own life after his mother scolded him for watching too much cartoons and sent him to bed. The incident occurred at the family's home in Couva on Monday night.

The standard four student, police told Newsday, became upset and went to his room. He was later found unconscious with a cord around his neck. He was rushed to the Couva District Health Facility where doctors pronounced him dead.

The child lived with his mother and 13-year-old brother. Four years ago, his 19-year-old brother was murdered and relatives said that ever since that incident, the child suffered from insomnia.

According to a police report the incident occurred at 10.30 pm at the family home. His mother walked into the room and saw her son watching cartoons on television at the time. Reports are that she buffed him, told him to turn off the television and go to bed.

The boy became upset and then went to his room. His elder brother made the discovery and called out to their mother. The mother of six in an interview on Tuesday, told Newsday that she is still in a deep state of shock. “I heard my son screaming ‘mammy, mammy come quick.' I did not expect to see my child dead. This hurts so much.”