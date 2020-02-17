Wounded man hides at nearby hotel

A Piarco man who was shot and wounded escaped his attackers by hiding at a nearby hotel on Monday morning.

Police said members of the Northern Division Task Force received reports of a shooting at around 11 am near a Popeye's Chicken restaurant in Arouca.

They went to the scene but found neither the victim nor the gunmen.

After continuing enquiries in the area, they were told the wounded man ran to a nearby Holiday Inn Express.

Police went to the hotel and escorted the man to the Arima Health Facility where he is being treated for a gunshot wound above his right wrist.

Police later arrested a man matching the description of one of the gunmen, but no weapon was found.

Members of the Arouca CID are continuing enquiries.