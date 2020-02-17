Two arrested with 32 fake bank cards

A Columbian man is among two men arrested with 32 fake ATM cards and TT$10,000 at West Mall on Saturday night.

Police said they seized 29 forged Republic Bank cards, two First Citizens Bank cards and one Scotia Bank Card.

Newsday was told one of the suspects is from Glencoe and is a known bank card forger and trafficker.

Members of the Fraud Squad’s ABM Task Force, led by Sgt David gathered intelligence and received further information of the illicit operations.

Police waited in the area and observed the men in a silver grey Kia Sportage SUV approaching the RBC ABM around 11.45 pm.

The men were arrested and their car searched where the items were found. The suspects, ages 35 and 34, were arrested and taken to the Fraud Squad Office. Ag Cpl Cummings is continuing investigations.