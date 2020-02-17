Swappi proposes to long-time sweetheart at Swappton

Marvin “Swappi” Davis is engaged. The reigning Groovy Soca Monarch proposed to long-time girlfriend Carrisa Railwah at his show, Swappton Saturday, held at Estate 101, Maraval, on Saturday.

Swappi said in a phone interview with Newsday his proposal was not inspired by the recent nuptials of Machel Montano. Montano married Renee Butcher on February 14 at the Red House, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain. His was the first wedding to be conducted at the Red House since its restoration and re-opening in January.

Swappi said he had been planning to ask for his finance’s hand for about a year now. “Having been living with someone for the past seven or eight years, it was just timely. It was something that I had always planned...me and my very secret team.

“We were putting this together from since last year. It was so timely.”

He said it was human nature to say that it was inspired by Montano.

“Everybody will say that because that is just human nature. Human nature tends to think that everything is patterned from something it is a trend from something. Or bandwagon

“But his (Montano’s) has nothing to do with it. People get married every day. People get engaged every day. Someone is probably getting engaged as we speak,” he said. He congratulated Montano and Boom Champions Kevin “DJ Linx” Dunning, who proposed to his girlfriend at Army Fete on Friday.

Swappi said he did not know about these things until he heard about them on social media.

He said it was about time for him to do the right thing.

Swappi said he and his fiancee were still planning the wedding and was not sure if it would be done this year. He said the wedding may be in the middle of the year or at next year’s Carnival at Estate 101.