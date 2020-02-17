Moses: TT/Ghana air services agreement this month

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, Dennis Moses - SUREASH CHOLAI

AN air services agreement between TT and Ghana is expected to be completed within this month, reported Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dennis Moses.

He was responding to a question in Senate from Opposition Senator Taharqa Obika who asked about the status of the Joint Commission of TT and Ghana in light of advances in bilateral relations between Ghana and Caricom nations.

Moses replied that a joint commission, comprising representatives of the Government of TT and the Government of Ghana, is provided for in the agreement on economic, scientific and technical cooperation between the two governments was concluded on August 6, 1997. He reported TT completed its process of notification and all legal requirements to put the agreement into force have been fulfilled.

“The Joint Commission will be constituted and convened subsequent to the entry in force of the agreement.”

Moses said 30 days after the notification by both parties through diplomatic channels that all the legal requirements have been met the joint agreement would enter into force.