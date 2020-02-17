Jereem cops gold at Texas Tech Shootout 200m final

TT's Jereem "The Dream" Richards copped gold in the men's 200-metre final at the Texas Tech Shootout track meet in the US.

The Adidas sprinter started in lane six, blazing the trail to finish with a time of 20.71 seconds.

Jacolby Shelton put up an impressive challenge to take second place in 20.77 seconds, and Tinotenda Matiyenga finished third clocking 22.80 seconds after pulling up with an injury nearing the final 50m.

Speaking with Newsday on Monday morning, Richards said it was a good season-opener and he was pleased with his performances.

He also ran the 400m final on Saturday and finished in 46.55s in fourth place.

"I felt good and I just went out there and wanted to be relaxed and run a safe and comfortable race because I knew I had the 400m the other day.

"This was my last indoor meet and I'm just going to go back to training and prepare myself for outdoors."