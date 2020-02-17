N Touch
News

Fun times at Believe it or Not... fete

These fete lovers had a ball at the all-inclusive. - Vashti Singh
These fete lovers had a ball at the all-inclusive. - Vashti Singh

Hundreds of fete lovers had a grand time on Sunday at the Believe it or not... all-inclusive Carnival fete at the Twin Walls compound in San Fernando. Newsday's South Bureau photographer VASHTI SINGH attended and brought back these images.

Good friends have a good time at a good lime. - Vashti Singh

Nothing is wrong with a little bit of wining. - Vashti Singh

These two pose for a photo at the Believe it or not... Carnival fete. - Vashti Singh

Nessa Preppy does her thing onstage. - Vashti Singh

Air could not get between these two. - Vashti Singh

Two masqueraders at the Believe it or not... all-inclusive. - Vashti Singh

Oma Panday, 2nd from left, wife of former prime minister Basdeo Panday parties with her friends. - Vashti Singh

Good friends have a good time at a good lime. - Vashti Singh

Soca diva Nailah Blackman performs to the delight of the large crowd. - Vashti Singh

KISS FROM BAS: Former prime minister Basdeo Panday blows a kiss to Nailah Blackman who performed on stage on Sunday at the Believe it or not... all-inclusive Carnival fete in San Fernando. - Vashti Singh

Nessa Preppy does her thing onstage. - Vashti Singh

She had fun all by herself. - Vashti Singh

Comments

"Fun times at Believe it or Not… fete"

More in this section