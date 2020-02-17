Driver shot in head, passenger beaten by bandits

Two men are being treated for wounds they received after an attack by bandits in Arima on Sunday night.

Police said taxi driver, Amar Baksh, 38, was driving passengers in his Nissan Almera, along Queen Street at around 8.20 pm when one of the back seat passengers asked to be taken to St Albans Road, Valencia.

When Baksh refused, the passenger took out a gun and announced a robbery.

Two bandits took control of the car and drove Baksh and another passenger to Block 5, Wallerfield, Arima, where they shot Baksh in his head and beat the other passenger.

Nearby residents heard the gunshot and saw Baksh and the passenger on the ground.

A resident took them to the Arima Health Facility where they are being treated.