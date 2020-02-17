Curepe man held with pistol

A Jennings 9mm pistol and two rounds of ammunition were seized from a Curepe man by officers of the St Joseph Police Station early on Monday morning. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - Shane Superville

Police arrested a Curepe man, who was carrying a pistol, near a nightclub early on Monday morning.

Police were on patrol along the Southern Main Road at around 12.05 am, when they saw the man acting suspiciously at the side of the road.

They searched him and found a Jennings 9mm pistol in his pants and a magazine with two rounds of ammunition.

The man who is from Agostini Street was arrested and taken to the St Joseph Police Station for questioning.