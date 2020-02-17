Citizens need assurances after Carnival too

THE EDITOR: I read in the Newsday that Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is assuring citizens of their safety this Carnival, despite the surge in murders.

I am sure masqueraders and the general public will welcome this promise. However, life goes on after the Carnival season and citizens will certainly like to know that similar efforts will be made all year round.

There have been over 71 murders for the year so far and also an increase in robberies and home invasions. The bottom line is that crime continues along its merry way, with innocent children also caught up in the violence.

As a concerned citizen I need to see the crime situation come under control, as do other citizens. We have had too many excuses for the out-of-control crime and while I understand there is no fast fix for this, we need to see drastic improvement.

It is time the Government and the Opposition put away the politics and work together to fight crime, making TT a better place to live.

So, Mr CoP, please give the nation the same assurance as you have for Carnival.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail