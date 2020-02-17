Beach party off again

- ANGELO_MARCELLE

MINISTER of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat says he will ensure that no construction takes place on the Maracas Bay seabed.

He has also requested a report from the Commissioner of State Lands which he is to receive by 12 pm on Monday.

The Commissioner of State Lands is responsible for state lands and the seabed, in law, is considered to be such, Rambharat told Newsday yesterday.

Anything relating to state land is handled by the ministry and the Commissioner of State Lands.

Rambharat’s statement comes after it was reported that construction of a stage had began at Maracas Bay. The stage is being built for party promoter’s Karukera One Love (KOL) February 21 event.

A Sunday Newsday report quoted the event’s promoters on Friday, saying they received permission from all appropriate registry agencies to build the stage at that location.

The report also had Chief Fire Officer Marlon Smith saying no approvals were granted by the fire services. The article quoted Smith as saying, “The Fire Services’ permission is they could build their stage on the beach.”

On his Facebook page on Sunday, Rambharat posted, “Having requested from the Commissioner of State Lands a report on the construction of a Carnival fete stage on the Maracas seabed, I have instructed the commissioner in writing that no such construction should be permitted and any support given to the construction must be rescinded.

“The basis of my instruction was stated and this follows my oral instruction to that effect on January 30, 2020, when I heard informally of the plans of the event promoter.”

In a phone interview with Newsday later on, Rambharat said in dealing with state land, the commissioner is required to follow policy and to get the advice of the minister and cabinet.

Rambharat said on January 30, he was at Udecott for a meeting to discuss some matters and the commissioner was with him.

The construction of the stage was not one of the matters up for discussion then but Rambharat heard about it while in the building.

“And in the presence of Udecott, I told both Udecott and the Commissioner of State Lands that would not be something that should happen.

“I was very clear. I told the commissioner if a request comes to her that the request should not be granted,” he said.

Last Thursday, when Rambharat saw in the media and on social media what appeared to be the start of construction, he contacted the commissioner, and on Friday the commissioner told him that she had issued, in writing, a non-objection to the construction subject to certain conditions being met.

He added that those conditions were related to getting clearance from the Coast Guard, the Fire Services, the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and so on.

Rambharat said he was then provided with the second page of a two-page letter. He did not get the first page of the letter and so does not know to whom the permission as granted.

“And yesterday (Saturday) I did some further checking. This morning (Sunday) I read some of the stories that appeared in the media,” he said.

He said he instructed the commissioner, this time in writing, that the construction should not be allowed and if any permission was given for construction, it should be rescinded immediately.

“I asked that the organisers of the event be told immediately that there is to be no construction at the site. And I have also asked for a report on the matter by noon tomorrow.”

Rambharat said this was no change of heart on his part. He added he was very clear from the start based on the fact that he grew up in a coastal environment, is familiar with Maracas, with construction and what happens on the seabed.

“And at no point did I form the opinion this is something that is likely to be safe

“The commissioner has certain powers but I am very clear that when it comes to government policy and public safety, that I, as a minister, have the authority and responsibility to act.

“And I have done that. And I will ensure that those instructions are carried out. I will ensure that no construction takes place on that seabed.”

Asked why the commissioner would grant approval, Rambharat said he does not know and that is why he asked for a report.

He added he would like to see the date on which the non-objection was issued.

“If it was issued after my oral instructions on January 30, then I have to give that consideration and I also have to get her side of the story.

“But I am very clear that I had indicated and also in that conversation in Udecott, I let Udecott know and the commissioner know why something like that should not be allowed.

“And Udecott was in agreement with me and I can’t say what steps they have taken,” he said.

In the Sunday Newsday report Udecott’s chairman Noel Garcia said KOL got permission to hold the event on the condition that they get approval from the registry authroities such as the EMA, police, fire and Commissioner of State Lands.

He then gave his personal opinion saying that to put a stage in the sea could not possibly be a good idea having regard to what beach it is.

Rambharat said Udecott was involved since they manage the car park at Maracas Bay.

Maracas is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Tourism. He said Udecott manages the car park and perhaps the vending facilities which is why they are involved.

“But when it comes to the seabed, it is the Commissioner of State Lands and ultimately it is my responsibility on behalf of the cabinet to deal with it,” Rambharat said.