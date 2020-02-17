Bagatelle man shot dead

Police are investigating the murder of a man at a house in Bagatelle, Diego Martin, on Monday afternoon.

Police said Jamil Mondezie, 28, was outside a house opposite Plum Trace, Bagatelle, at around 12.30 pm when two gunmen shot him several times before running away.

Mondezie died at the scene.

Residents called the police who went to the scene with a district medical officer who declared him dead at the scene.

Police are continuing searches for the shooters.