Arima man killed

Stock photo

An Arima man is dead after he was shot 12 times on Sunday night.

Police said Joel Franco was standing on Church Street, Samaroo Village, at around 7.39 pm when he was approached by a gunman who shot him before running away.

Franco was taken to the Arima Health Facility by a neighbour where he died at around 9.45 pm.

Franco lived on Olton Road, Arima, but also lived at Beetham Gardens.