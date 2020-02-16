TT tennis girls finish 8th

THE TT tennis Under-16 girls team finished eighth when they completed their participation at the Junior Fed Cup pre-qualifying tennis tournament in El Salvador, on Saturday.

TT lost to Cuba 3-0 in the seventh/eighth place playoff. Roxana Valdez defeated Keesa Lee Young 6-2, 6-0 and Sachely Carrera outlasted Aalisha Alexis 6-2, 6-0 to give Cuba a 2-0 advantage. In the doubles match, Lee Young and Cameron Wong fell 6-4, 7-6 to Mardenis Maren and Valdez.

The eighth place finish means TT will not qualify for the Junior Fed Cup.