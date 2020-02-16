Rivas wins triple gold at Long Course Champs

In this February 3, 2019 file photo, Giovanni Rivas competes in the 100m butterfly, in the 11-12 age category, at the Torpedoes 1st Annual Long Course Swimming competition, at the National Aquatic Centre, Balmain, Couva. - Melanie Waithe

GIOVANNI Rivas had a dominant display at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva on Friday night, copping three gold medals when the National Age Group Long Course Swimming Championships continued.

Rivas, of RWB Academy, won gold in the boys 11-12 100-metre freestyle event in one minute, 00.22 seconds (1:00.22), finishing ahead of Zachary Anthony (Marlins) who clocked 1:02.16 and Liam Carrington (Barracudas) who took bronze in 1:02.89.

It was another keen contest between Rivas and Anthony in the boys 11-12 200m butterfly. Rivas claimed gold by the narrowest of margins as he touched the wall in 2:32.08 and Anthony took silver in 2:32.19. Christiano Rivas of RWB Academy was a distant third in 2:40.46.

Rivas also showed he has potential in the backstroke as he grabbed a third gold medal in the boys 11-12 50m race. Again Rivas had to give it his all to come out on top winning in 32.61 and Carrington was right behind in 32.96. Third place went to Darren Belfon of Aqua Darts who stopped the clock in 34.63.

There were a number of swimmers who won two gold medals on the night including Keryn Burke, Gabrielle Vickles and Zarek Wilson.

Burke of Atlantis snatched gold in the girls 11-12 100m freestyle in 1:04.17 and in the girls 11-12 50m backstroke in 35.54.

Vickles of Tidal Wave Aquatics picked up gold in the girls 13-14 100m freestyle in 1:02.17 and got on top of the podium again when she clocked 32.04 in the girls 13-14 50m backstroke.

Wilson of Blue Dolphins grabbed gold in the boys 13-14 50m backstroke in 28.56 and in the boys 13-14 100m freestyle in 53.64.