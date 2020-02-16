Pensioner on life-support after robbery

AN Arima pensioner is on life-support after he was beaten during a robbery at his Blanchisseuse Road, Wilson Extension, home on Friday night.

Police said at about 6.30 pm, Roland Wilson, 63, was called to the door by someone he knew. When he opened the door, two other men forced their way inside with a gun and cutlass.

The men demanded money from Wilson and was beaten with the cutlass when he told them he didn’t have any.

He received injuries to the head and body. Police said an undisclosed amount of tools and cash he had in his pocket were taken from him.

Wilson was taken to the Arima Health Facility and then to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex in Mt Hope for treatment. He is listed in critical condition because of haemorrhaging to the brain. He is also being supported by a ventilator.

Investigations are ongoing.