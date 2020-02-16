New venue, same tempo at Calypso Fiesta

Helon Francis sings Feel like we at Calypso Fiesta, the Calypso Monarch semi-final at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre on Saturday. - Lincoln Holder

A change of venue did little not damper the tempo of the annual Calypso Fiesta as calypsonians on Saturday.

A total of 40 contestants faced the die-hard fans and many passed the acid test as the toilet paper rolls remained tucked away.

There were some technical glitches during the performances of at least two performers, prompting a 20-minute pause in the competition.

Patrons slowly trekked into the new venue at Guaracara Park around 11 am for what is considered to be the biggest picnic party in the world.

The Mighty Chalkdust (Dr Hollis Liverpool) was one of the first to wake up the crowd with his commentary Murder Frenzy. He knocked people in the judiciary who are attacking the Chief Justice while "10,000 murderers walking around town free."

Chalkdust, a veteran calypsonian, has won the competition nine times, back-to-back in 1976 and 1977 and again in 2014 and 2015.

Calypso Fiesta, the National Calypso Monarch semi-final, made its debut at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre, owing to renovations at its long-time home venue, Skinner Park in San Fernando.

He was among 40 calypsonians vying for a spot in the National Calypso Monarch final at the Queen’s Park Savannah on February 20. The event is presented by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO).

Another favourite was another veteran, Winston “Gypsy” Peters, with Way of the World. He was at home on the stage, effortlessly singing and owning the stage, shaking his head up and down and showing off some dance moves.

In the nation building song, he said it is impossible to please everyone. He received a lusty round of applause.

Former monarch Roderick “Chucky” Gordon sang about the decriminalisation of marijuana as well as the introduction of the polymer $100 notes which replaced the cotton-based ones. In his song Ganja Polymer, he sang, “I have a new polymer to get some marijuana. The old hundred dollar I could not turn over, that go be my wrapping paper.” He won the competition back-to-back in 2014 and 2015.

First to perform was Sharon Phillips, also called Annubia Phoenixnile, with Phoenix Rise shortly after 1 pm.

Shirlane Hendrickson sang Hush Yuh Mouth and Doh Say Nutten, a satirical composition.

The 2018 winner, Helon Francis, expressed concerns about the crime in the song Feel like We.

Patrons, among them the St Margaret’s posse, the Boss lady crew and the #LSMF Work hard play harder group, waved placard in appreciation for the song.

Traditionally, when patrons do not like a song or contestant, they would wave toilet paper or even boo the person.

As of the first half of the competition, patrons had not done so.

Two contestants Duane O’Connor and Heather Mc Intosh-Simon shared their views on the controversial fashion show at the Holy Cathedral in Port of Spain last year.

Singing at number nine, Mac Intosh-Simon in her song Claude expressed her displeasure over the scantly-clad women modelling in the church.

Similarly, O’Connor sang Not in Here. The 2012 winner, dressed like a man of the cloth, expressed concerns and suggested if the organisers wanted to make money, they could have done so via a boat ride.

“Take off thy shoes for the ground you stand on is holy,” he said to the delighted audience.

Jalani Kojo, known as Lani K, sang Overcome while contestant number five, attorney Rondell Donawa sang We So Cold.

Jelanie Wells sang Current Matters, a hilarious song about things happening in TT.

Maria La Caille, also called Maria Bhola, sang Carry On giving her take on the sex scandal involving a former sports minister.

Dressed as a mentally-ill man, Bevon St Clair sang Human in which he shared his views about the people held at a religious institution in Arouca.

Alex “Tobago Chalkie” Gift sang Vision 2020.

The Incredible B (Myron Bruce) performed The Whistle Blower giving his take on Cambridge Analytica issue.

Contestant number ten, Tameika Darius sang Long Before J’Ouvert while Meguella Simon sang Is Dis a Movie.

In her song Envy, Wendy Thomas Garrick encouraged people to count their blessings and never envy others.

Dianne “Lady Wonder” Hendrickson sang, Let us Try, a nation-building song encouraging everyone to join together and make the country a better place.

Nicole Thomas called on people to respect calypso in the song Give Her What She Deserves.