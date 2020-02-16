More city police officers for Carnival

MEET AND GREET: Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein engages with a blind gentleman during the municipal police walkabout in San Fernando on Friday. -

RURAL Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein has assured that municipal police officers will increase their visibility for the Carnival season.

He gave the assurance after a walk-about in San Fernando on Friday. According to the minister, the municipal police service’s security plans for Carnival 2020 include increasing the complement of officers across every municipality and working closely with the police service.

“San Fernando is my home and it is important that our citizens feel safe at all times whether they are on the road for Carnival or visiting the beaches and recreation parks,” he said.

Hosein added that municipal police officers will be out in “full-force on every street corner as well as patrolling the cities, boroughs and regions” during the Carnival season.

He said he has also instructed officers to increase foot and vehicular patrols. Also present at the walk-about were San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, and the ministry’s permanent secretary Desdra Bascombe, acting Supt Ronald Williams, ACP for the municipal police service, Brian Headley, Snr Supt Cecil Santana and the 14 commanders of the municipal police service, as well as President of the South Greater San Fernando Area Chamber, Kiran Singh.