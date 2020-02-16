Luk Pat: Imported diesel up to standard

EXECUTIVE director of TT Bureau of Standards (TTBS) Derek Luk Pat said checks by the bureau have shown imported diesel is up to standard.

He was speaking Friday during a Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Finance and Legal Affairs on an inquiry into consumer awareness, empowerment and protection systems.

JSC member Taharqa Obika asked about citizens' concerns about the quality of diesel and the rumours that the quality of diesel is sub par and is affecting vehicle owners. He asked how consumers can get information about the quality and be assured about the diesel they are using.

Luk Pat said the TTBS is aware of the complaints and as regulator for compulsory standards for gasoline and diesel they are actively engaging with the importer and wholesalers on the matter. On access to information, he said it would be the Energy Ministry to disseminate information. He said the bureau has access to certificates of quality for the imported fuel in its role in ensuring they meet the existing compulsory national standards for both gasoline and diesel fuel .

Obika asked if the bureau is satisfied the importer has met the quality required for diesel, super and premium. Luk Pat said based on checks done so far the bureau receives certificates of quality regularly and they meet existing standards.